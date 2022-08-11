Groups join forces to help cancer patients

By Sandy Torres
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund and Compassionate Care Foundation are working to get north country residents free cancer treatments.

The organizations are working together to help fight the cost of breast and ovarian cancer and the psychological and physical toll it can have on patients.

Through the partnership, they are offering free treatments like massage, acupuncture, and nutritional education as well as products to help with side effects like hair loss, post-radiation burns, and post-operative healing.

“With us being able to put these products into our patient recovery gift bag, the patient now has a product that has no toxins, that is good for their scaring, good for their scalp and it is something that they can continue to use throughout their full treatment,” said Terry Pistolesi, advocate, Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund

“We’re really just trying to create some ease in this situation so that the person can be at their best state of mind and then ultimately their best state of health,” said Monica Behan, founder, Compassionate Care Foundation.

For more information, click here.

