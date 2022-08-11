Laundromat could move in when Watertown store moves out

Stewart's Shops store on Washington Street in Watertown
Stewart's Shops store on Washington Street in Watertown(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Now that Stewart’s Shops is switching up its Washington Street location in Watertown, what will happen with the existing store?

According to Stewart’s real estate representative Chuck Marshall, the company is trying to work through redevelopment with someone who would put a laundromat at the location.

However, Stewart’s hasn’t put the property on the market yet.

Marshall says the existing gas pumps and canopy will be taken down regardless.

The new Stewart’s location will be right down the street at the corner of Washington Street and Flower Avenue East.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white SUV crashed into a warehouse on Starbuck Avenue in Watertown Wednesday morning.
SUV crashes into Watertown building
Local leaders broke ground Tuesday to turn the former Great American supermarket in Watertown...
Officials break ground for mental health urgent care facility
Solar farm panels.
Siting board denies St. Lawrence County solar farm application
COVID-19 Deaths
State reports Covid death in St. Lawrence County
Southwick Beach closed
Algal bloom shuts down Southwick Beach

Latest News

City of Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg calls court decision on unpaid tax collection ‘an enormous victory’
Clinton Court Apartments
Watertown apartment complex sells for $3.5M
St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Patrol Car
Man allegedly steals boat & attempts to disguise it
Fitness with Jamie: Keeping fit when you're away from home
Fitness with Jamie: Keeping fit when you’re away from home