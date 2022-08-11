Laundromat could move in when Watertown store moves out

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Now that Stewart’s Shops is switching up its Washington Street location in Watertown, what will happen with the existing store?

According to Stewart’s real estate representative Chuck Marshall, the company is trying to work through redevelopment with someone who would put a laundromat at the location.

However, Stewart’s hasn’t put the property on the market yet.

Marshall says the existing gas pumps and canopy will be taken down regardless.

The new Stewart’s location will be right down the street at the corner of Washington Street and Flower Avenue East.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.