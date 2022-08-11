Longtime friends enjoy a day on the links

Longtime friends enjoy a day on the links
By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An interesting group of golfers played a round at Watertown Golf Club earlier this week.

It was perfect day of golf for the eclectic group to get together, led by 87-year-old Bill Barden.

He showed the form that made him a three-time city golf champion.

He talked about beating former Watertown Mayor Joe Butler Sr. in a semifinal way back when.

Mayor Butler certainly remembers it.

The third golfer in this group is Bob Narrigan, who coached golf 20 years at Immaculate Heart Central.

The fourth golfer of the group, Kelley Campbell is the self-proclaimed youngster of the group.

Bill Barden celebrated his 87th birthday just this past Monday.

That’s all you can ask for, except maybe to be straight off the tee

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white SUV crashed into a warehouse on Starbuck Avenue in Watertown Wednesday morning.
SUV crashes into Watertown building
Local leaders broke ground Tuesday to turn the former Great American supermarket in Watertown...
Officials break ground for mental health urgent care facility
Solar farm panels.
Siting board denies St. Lawrence County solar farm application
Southwick Beach closed
Algal bloom shuts down Southwick Beach
COVID-19 Deaths
State reports Covid death in St. Lawrence County

Latest News

Longtime friends enjoy a day on the links
Can-Am driver spotlight: Andy Howard
Can-Am driver spotlight: Andy Howard
Can-Am driver spotlight: Andy Howard
The Watertown Cyclones will be facing some familiar faces on the gridiron this season.
Cyclones head back to Section III to face familiar foes on the gridiron