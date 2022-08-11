Longtime friends enjoy a day on the links

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An interesting group of golfers played a round at Watertown Golf Club earlier this week.

It was perfect day of golf for the eclectic group to get together, led by 87-year-old Bill Barden.

He showed the form that made him a three-time city golf champion.

He talked about beating former Watertown Mayor Joe Butler Sr. in a semifinal way back when.

Mayor Butler certainly remembers it.

The third golfer in this group is Bob Narrigan, who coached golf 20 years at Immaculate Heart Central.

The fourth golfer of the group, Kelley Campbell is the self-proclaimed youngster of the group.

Bill Barden celebrated his 87th birthday just this past Monday.

That’s all you can ask for, except maybe to be straight off the tee

