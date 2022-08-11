Man allegedly steals boat & attempts to disguise it

St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Patrol Car
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man is accused of stealing a boat and attempting to disguise it.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old Michael Luca is accused of stealing the boat from Sweeney Road in the town of Potsdam and removing distinguishing parts from it.

He’s also accused of removing the vehicle identification numbers from both the boat and the trailer it was on.

Luca was charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree auto stripping, and two counts of defacing a vehicle identification number.

He was arraigned in Pierrepont town court and released.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

