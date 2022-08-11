Ogdensburg calls court decision on unpaid tax collection ‘an enormous victory’

City of Ogdensburg
City of Ogdensburg(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s being called “an enormous victory” for the city of Ogdensburg.

A state appeals court says the city has the right to shift the responsibility of collecting unpaid taxes to St. Lawrence County.

“This likely precedent setting decision is an enormous victory for the City of Ogdensburg and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly in their continued efforts to save the City from financial ruin while working equally as hard to revive the City for the next generation of hard working Ogdensburg residents,” Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie stated in a news release.

We reached out to County Attorney Stephen Button for comment. We’ll update this story when we hear from him.

Last year, Ogdensburg informed the county it would no longer collect property taxes on the county’s behalf.

The city also notified the county that Ogdensburg was giving up its property tax foreclosure authority.

At the time, the city had to pay the county for any uncollected county taxes. It cost Ogdensburg about a quarter million dollars per year.

