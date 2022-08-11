Oversized load snarls Ogdensburg traffic
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There was a bit of a traffic jam in downtown Ogdensburg Thursday.
What looked like a wind turbine tower delivery got hung up making a turn off State Street.
City Manager Stephen Jellie told 7 News these deliveries are taking a different route, now going through downtown because they are too heavy for the State Route 37 bridge used in previous wind turbine transports from the city’s port.
It took a bit, but state police and the state Department of Transportation, which supervised the trip, shut down traffic and went the wrong direction on one-way streets around the twin bridges area to clear this up.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.