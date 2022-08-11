ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Ralph J. Felicia, 79, of Adams Center, NY, passed away August 11, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on September 16, 1942 in Syracuse, NY, son of Sam and Nellie (Coella) Felicia.

Ralph has resided in Adams Center since 1996. He was a self employed contractor working all over Jefferson County for several years. He enjoyed gardening, mowing his lawn and working outside around the house.

He is survived by his daughter Raphael L. Felicia of Watertown, his wife and two stepsons; four sisters, Margaret Proctor, Mary McNutt, Pauline Mules and Carol Ramono; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by two brothers, Phillip and Joseph Felicia and three sisters, Annie Killigan, Betty Wishoff and Catherine Sherborne.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made ta www.hartandbrucefh.com

