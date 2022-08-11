Salvation Army golf tourney is this weekend
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a golf tournament this weekend to benefit the Watertown Salvation Army.
Organizer Paul Simmons says 54 teams have signed up to play 27 holes.
The tournament is at Willowbrook Golf Course on Saturday, August 13. Check-in begins at 8 a.m.
Each nine-hole set will be played in a different style.
You can find out more by calling 315-782-7302 or emailing paul.simmons12@yahoo.com.
