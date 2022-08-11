Salvation Army golf tourney is this weekend

Salvation Army golf tournament
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a golf tournament this weekend to benefit the Watertown Salvation Army.

Organizer Paul Simmons says 54 teams have signed up to play 27 holes.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The tournament is at Willowbrook Golf Course on Saturday, August 13. Check-in begins at 8 a.m.

Each nine-hole set will be played in a different style.

You can find out more by calling 315-782-7302 or emailing paul.simmons12@yahoo.com.

