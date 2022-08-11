Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Celebrations, landscapes & wildlife

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Celebrating a milestone never looked so sweet. The Carthage American Legion celebrated its 102nd birthday with a cake. Cutting it are the Legion’s oldest members: Pat Brady at 90 years old and Valence Peets at 88. Thank you to Janice Gravely for sharing the moment.

In Clayton there was another reason to celebrate. The Thousand Islands Land Trust has completed its Rivergate Trail Community Connection Project. A trestle has been restored at the S. Gerald Ingerson Preserve and folks at the ribbon cutting got to enjoy it for the first time.

Our viewers were definitely out and about in the north country. We have gorgeous landscapes in Morristown, Brookdale, and Dablon Point to prove it.

Lynn Nicholl submitted a photo while saying there are angels all around us.

There are also critters all around us, as proven by Sharon Dafoe in Richville, William Hill at Carry Falls Reservoir, Nancy Faubert near Sterling Pond, and Jennifer Sigmon in Black Lake, who gave us a rare up-close look at a few ruby-throated hummingbirds.

Thank you to everyone who shared their pics. We do enjoy going through them. You can share your pics, too, on the Send It To 7 tab on our website and mobile app.

You can go through our viewer submissions in the Pics of the Week gallery below.

