Sharon A. Black, 81, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Sharon A. Black, 81, passed away at her home in Clayton Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Sharon was born in Watertown December 15, 1940, daughter of Harold and Irene Cuppernall Alton. She was a graduate of LaFargeville High School. On April 14, 1956 she married Leslie W. Black in Theresa. Mr. Black died November 5, 2012.

She worked as an assembler for Bomax Manufacturing, Watertown. Sharon also was a cook at Little Bud’s ELC (Early Learning Center) for several years. She loved the children and they loved her, affectionately calling her MeMa. She was a member of Depauville United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star, and the Depauville Fire Department Auxiliary. She was an avid reader, enjoyed her puzzle books, and loved camping with her soul mate, Les.

Sharon is survived by her three children, Debbie L. Dudley and husband Brian, Cazenovia, Kathy S. Black and partner Becky Atnip, LaFargeville, and Steve L. Black and wife Amy, Clayton and Jensen Beach, FL; five grandchildren, Jon, Jessica, Sarah, Derick, and Doug; nine great grandchildren, Chloe, Kole, Brielle, Jacob, Jamey, Lily, Dylan, Aubree, and Autumn; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her husband and parents, Sharon was predeceased by brother Kenneth Alton and sister Marsha Douglas.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 16, at 11 AM at Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Sharon’s name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

