TI Art and Craft and Antique Festival

This Great Annual Event is this Weekend Aug 13-14
August 13 and 14
August 13 and 14(Thousand Islands Arts Center)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The festival, now in its second year, is a combination of TIAC’s long-running craft and antique shows. After 55 years for the antique show and 37 years for the craft show, the Board of Trustees and staff, responding to the changing marketplace, decided it was time for a change.  The festival will combine the best of both events and offer craft demonstrations, the St. Lawrence River Quilters and a new food vendor.

Over 55 vendors and nearly 100 booths, including several new ones, will showcase a wide variety of art, craft, antiques and collectibles.  The juried show specializes in an array of handmade goods ranging from woodworking, pottery, glassworks and handmade soaps to fiber arts, paintings, jewelry, food, antique furniture and more. The two-day show will also offer spinning and weaving demonstrations on Saturday.

2022 Festival Dates:

AUGUST 13, 10am-4pm

AUGUST 14, 10am-3pm

CEROW RECREATION PARK ARENA, CLAYTON

Daily Admission $6 –with Military ID $5 –Kids 15 and under free

