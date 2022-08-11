Watertown apartment complex sells for $3.5M

Clinton Court Apartments
Clinton Court Apartments(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown apartment complex has sold for $3.5 million.

Jake Johnson, Matt Waldroff and Ben Waldroff are partnering on the deal for Clinton Court Apartments.

The 42-unit complex is on the first block of Clinton Street in Watertown.

Johnson tells 7 News the group closed on the property Thursday afternoon.

Future plans include updating the apartments and doing a new parking lot.

The property was bought from the Spicer family; Johnson says they owned it since the 1960s.

