Watertown spending Covid relief money on 40 projects

Money
Money(MGN)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown is working on 40 projects with the $22.3 million the city received in federal Covid relief funds.

“We have a couple of them that are nearing completion, quite a few of them in design, and a lot more that we still need to get through,” said Watertown City Manager Ken Mix.

The plans call for investing more than $4 million into the future of Thompson Park, which includes creating a master plan.

The city will also invest in infrastructure to update more than a dozen water and sewers projects. It comes after the city saw half a dozen water main breaks this year.

“It gives us an opportunity to get some of those taken care of for hopefully the next 50 or 60 years that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to do without increasing water rates,” said Mix.

Now that all the funds have been distributed, Mix says the city’s next step is to find contractors for everything as soon as possible because there’s a deadline.

“$22 million in projects, normally that would be 5 to ten years worth of projects for us, so it is a really tight schedule but I think it is doable,” he said.

Mix says all the projects need to be contracted out by the end of 2024 and all the money spent by the end of 2026.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white SUV crashed into a warehouse on Starbuck Avenue in Watertown Wednesday morning.
SUV crashes into Watertown building
Local leaders broke ground Tuesday to turn the former Great American supermarket in Watertown...
Officials break ground for mental health urgent care facility
Solar farm panels.
Siting board denies St. Lawrence County solar farm application
Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the...
Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol
COVID-19 Deaths
State reports Covid death in St. Lawrence County

Latest News

Facades have been updated at businesses like the Crystal Restaurant on Public Square
Facelifts continue on Watertown buildings
Stewart's Shops store on Washington Street in Watertown
Laundromat could move in when Watertown store moves out
City of Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg calls court decision on unpaid tax collection ‘an enormous victory’
Clinton Court Apartments
Watertown apartment complex sells for $3.5M