Zambezi Zinger roller coaster returning to Worlds of Fun amusement park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A popular Worlds of Fun roller coaster is returning after it was discontinued over 20 years ago.

KCTV reports the theme park announced Thursday that a reimagined Zambezi Zinger will open to the public in 2023.

The ride had been one of the original roller coasters at Worlds of Fun when the park opened in 1973.

Park representatives said the ride would have side-by-side seating instead of the original toboggan-style seating. It will also be built on a new Titan Track, which sits on top of a galvanized steel and wood hybrid frame.

The ride will also reach 74 feet high, compared to the original design of 57 feet.

Worlds of Fun said it would host a “season-long celebration of fun, memories and adventure” to mark the park’s 50th anniversary.

A park spokesperson said the reimagined ride will feature the following:

Length: 2,428 feet

Speed: 45 mph

Duration: 2 minutes

Track Style: Hybrid Titan Track

Trains: New Infinity Flyer Trains, capable of taking on the most extreme coaster elements

Number of Trains: 2

Riders/Train: 16

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.