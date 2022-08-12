Canton-Potsdam Hospital workers overwhelmingly support contract
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Union workers at Canton-Potsdam Hospital voted Thursday to accept a new contract.
Representatives of SEIU 1199 Upstate say members turned out in high numbers and overwhelmingly passed the agreement.
The three-year deal raises wages by 15%.
The hospital will also add 1.5% to each worker’s retirement.
It took months -- and nine bargaining sessions -- to reach a tentative agreement.
SEIU represents nearly 600 workers at the hospital.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.