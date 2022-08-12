Canton-Potsdam Hospital workers overwhelmingly support contract

Canton-Potsdam Hospital
Canton-Potsdam Hospital(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Union workers at Canton-Potsdam Hospital voted Thursday to accept a new contract.

Representatives of SEIU 1199 Upstate say members turned out in high numbers and overwhelmingly passed the agreement.

The three-year deal raises wages by 15%.

The hospital will also add 1.5% to each worker’s retirement.

It took months -- and nine bargaining sessions -- to reach a tentative agreement.

SEIU represents nearly 600 workers at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What looked like a wind turbine tower delivery got hung up making a turn off State Street.
Oversized load snarls Ogdensburg traffic
St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Patrol Car
Man allegedly steals boat & attempts to disguise it
Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the...
Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol
Stewart's Shops store on Washington Street in Watertown
Laundromat could move in when Watertown store moves out
Two dogs were rescued from an apartment fire at Ontario Village in Watertown Wednesday.
Dogs rescued from Watertown apartment fire

Latest News

WWNY Groups join forces to help cancer patients
WWNY Senior citizens reflect on pandemic as they gather for picnic
WWNY Watertown spending Covid relief money on 40 projects
WWNY St. Lawrence County creates child care training program