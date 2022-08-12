Charles “Chuck” W. Phelps, 61, of Champion

CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - Charles “Chuck” W. Phelps, 61, formerly of the Eddy Road died peacefully early Thursday evening on August 11, 2022, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in Watertown, NY where he had been a resident since July of 2019.

Chuck was born on June 26, 1961, in Carthage, New York to the late Jack E. Phelps & Virginia (Jonas) Jones.

He attended Carthage High School. Throughout his career, he worked for his father in construction, and then he later worked as a farmhand.

He met Florence Klock in September of 1979 the couple married in 2016.

He is survived by his wife, Florence Phelps, and his mother, Virginia Jones, both of Black River; two children, Stephanie Lynn Phelps, Black River; and Ian Charles (Joy) Phelps, New Jersey; he is also survived by many siblings, Brian (Jennifer) Phelps, Watertown; Todd Phelps, Watertown; Craig (Karen) Phelps, New Jersey; and Betsy (Sean) Hennessey, Black River; along with a stepbrother, Patrick Phelps, PA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Chuck enjoyed anything with a large motor, he loved tinkering with tractors, pay loaders, and skid steers.

Charles was predeceased by his stepfather James Jones.

Services will be held privately by the family, and he will be buried in the Hillside Cemetery in Champion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 3619. Online condolences in his memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

