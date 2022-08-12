A chat with Hot Jazz Jumpers

Playing in Sackets Harbor on August 28
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Hot Jazz Jumpers, an innovative quartet from the NYC metro area, is coming to Sacket Harbor for a concert on August 28.

I had a blast chatting with two of their members; Betina Hershey and Nick Russo. We chatted about music, art, and just what genre do they play.? I asked them if their reputation for being indefinable, (no labels) and fun was warranted. From my short visit via zoom, I already know the answer. SEE VIDEO ABOVE

Be sure to watch the whole chat because there is a great musical sample at the end.

Oh yea, and my Nineteen-year-old cat makes an appearance, well he is on my lap most of the time. Don’t be alarmed when you hear him crying (more like screaming) he is a very old and hard of hearing, and gets confused as to where I am.

It’s all informal and fun here, just chatting and cats and music.

I cannot wait to see this cool group in person on at 3:00 PM on SUNDAY August 28 at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield Park in Sackets Harbor. It is a free concert. See you there.

Hot Jazz Jumpers is:

Betina Hersey - voice/guitar

Nick Russo - (Banjo Nickaru) banjo/guitar

Miles Griffith - voice

Harvey Wirht - drums

Play their trailer

Hot Jazz Jumpers Website

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

