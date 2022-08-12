A chat with Hot Jazz Jumpers
Playing in Sackets Harbor on August 28
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
Hot Jazz Jumpers, an innovative quartet from the NYC metro area, is coming to Sacket Harbor for a concert on August 28.
I had a blast chatting with two of their members; Betina Hershey and Nick Russo. We chatted about music, art, and just what genre do they play.? I asked them if their reputation for being indefinable, (no labels) and fun was warranted. From my short visit via zoom, I already know the answer. SEE VIDEO ABOVE
Be sure to watch the whole chat because there is a great musical sample at the end.
Oh yea, and my Nineteen-year-old cat makes an appearance, well he is on my lap most of the time. Don’t be alarmed when you hear him crying (more like screaming) he is a very old and hard of hearing, and gets confused as to where I am.
It’s all informal and fun here, just chatting and cats and music.
I cannot wait to see this cool group in person on at 3:00 PM on SUNDAY August 28 at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield Park in Sackets Harbor. It is a free concert. See you there.
Hot Jazz Jumpers is:
Betina Hersey - voice/guitar
Nick Russo - (Banjo Nickaru) banjo/guitar
Miles Griffith - voice
Harvey Wirht - drums
