Gouverneur Rescue Squad says grant will benefit entire county

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Federal funds for a St. Lawrence County ambulance squad will bring newer equipment and advanced training.

To help bring hands-on training and education to first responders, the Gouverneur Rescue Squad is receiving $130,000 in federal grant money.

“The way that money can be used for EMS education is paramount. That’s going to mean that we’re able to roll out a higher quality provider right out the gate,” said RJ Pruitt, advanced EMT and instructor, Gouverneur Rescue Squad.

“This money will allow us to knock down some of those barriers and improve the access to education throughout the county,” said Mark Deavers, director, Gouverneur Rescue Squad.

The funding is through the federal government’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. With it, Gouverneur Rescue Squad will host training classes allowing north country first responders to learn from experts firsthand.

“It’s going to extend beyond Gouverneur Rescue. So this grant, even though Gouverneur Rescue is on it, was written for St. Lawrence County,” said Melissa Brook, deputy director of clinical education, Gouverneur Rescue Squad.

The classes will arm first responders with the muscle memory needed to make real-time split-second decisions while on a call.

“Which gives the providers more confidence when they get out into the field. Give them the ability to kind of anticipate what needs to happen, and how it actually looks. That you can’t replicate in just the classroom, sitting there listening to lectures full time,” said Brook.

Money will also help get first responders trained and certified, buy new equipment and obtain more doses of naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses.

“The quality of EMS in the north country has always been pretty high. This grant money will allow us to move to the next step up,” said Pruitt.

