Gouverneur Rescue Squad says grant will benefit entire county

The Gouverneur Rescue Squad is receiving $130,000 in federal grant money.
The Gouverneur Rescue Squad is receiving $130,000 in federal grant money.(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Federal funds for a St. Lawrence County ambulance squad will bring newer equipment and advanced training.

To help bring hands-on training and education to first responders, the Gouverneur Rescue Squad is receiving $130,000 in federal grant money.

“The way that money can be used for EMS education is paramount. That’s going to mean that we’re able to roll out a higher quality provider right out the gate,” said RJ Pruitt, advanced EMT and instructor, Gouverneur Rescue Squad.

“This money will allow us to knock down some of those barriers and improve the access to education throughout the county,” said Mark Deavers, director, Gouverneur Rescue Squad.

The funding is through the federal government’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. With it, Gouverneur Rescue Squad will host training classes allowing north country first responders to learn from experts firsthand.

“It’s going to extend beyond Gouverneur Rescue. So this grant, even though Gouverneur Rescue is on it, was written for St. Lawrence County,” said Melissa Brook, deputy director of clinical education, Gouverneur Rescue Squad.

The classes will arm first responders with the muscle memory needed to make real-time split-second decisions while on a call.

“Which gives the providers more confidence when they get out into the field. Give them the ability to kind of anticipate what needs to happen, and how it actually looks. That you can’t replicate in just the classroom, sitting there listening to lectures full time,” said Brook.

Money will also help get first responders trained and certified, buy new equipment and obtain more doses of naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses.

“The quality of EMS in the north country has always been pretty high. This grant money will allow us to move to the next step up,” said Pruitt.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What looked like a wind turbine tower delivery got hung up making a turn off State Street in...
Oversized load snarls Ogdensburg traffic
Stewart's Shops store on Washington Street in Watertown
Laundromat could move in when Watertown store moves out
St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Patrol Car
Man allegedly steals boat & attempts to disguise it
Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the...
Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol
Clinton Court Apartments
Watertown apartment complex sells for $3.5M

Latest News

Hot Jazz Jumpers in town august 28
A chat with Hot Jazz Jumpers
Hot Jazz Jumpers in town august 28
Hot Jazz Jumpers
WWNY
Now’s the time to buy locally grown food, says nutrition program manager
WWNY
WWNY Now's the time to buy locally grown food, says nutrition program manager