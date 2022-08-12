Jefferson County SPCA: Playful Jaxx

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jaxx is a 5-year-old pit bull who was surrendered to the Jefferson County SPCA some time ago.

Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the staff affectionately call him “Bubba.”

She says Jaxx has a history of biting, so he should go to a home with older children and no other animals.

On the other hand, he’s very playful and is doing well learning his leash manners.

You can stop by the shelter to check out him and all the other animals. You can also visit jeffersoncountyspca.org or the SPCA’s Facebook page -- or call 315-782-3260

