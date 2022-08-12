Lyme School District changes mascot from Indians to Lakers

File photo of the Lyme Central School District mascot
File photo of the Lyme Central School District mascot(WWNY)
By Erin Bischoff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - From Indians to Lakers - the Lyme Central School District has a new mascot.

The Lyme Lakers was the winning mascot decided by a vote.

In a letter to the school community, Superintendent Cammy Morrison wrote that the decision to change the mascot from the Lyme Indians was made out of gratitude and respect for native people and cultures.

Morrison wrote, “Effective immediately, LCS will no longer utilize pictures or symbols of any Native American, or the mascot

name “Indians”, at the Lyme Central School.”

The school district will be opening up an art contest to identify what a mascot or logo for the Lyme Lakers could look like.

