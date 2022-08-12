Making renewable energy fun

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Learning about renewable energy can be fun. That was the goal at the Massena Housing Authority Friday.

People were doing more than just riding a bike; they were generating electricity and learning about the science behind wind turbines. The Massena Housing Authority teamed up with the New York Power Authority at a picnic - serving up food with a side of education.

“We don’t have the budget for it so it’s huge. And it’s the needed encouragement to know that somebody cares about us and about what we’re doing and the work we’re doing here and the people who live here who are a part of this community,” said Mary Elman, Massena Housing Authority executive director.

The week-long partnership had NYPA and housing authority employees working on community projects - ending the week for a day of learning about science, technology, engineering and math or STEM.

One of the ways in which the New York Power Authority is encouraging Massena kids to go into STEM is by bringing along the Energy Xplorer van. The van is teaching kids the power of carbon-neutral energy.

The Energy Xplorer gives kids an interactive experience where they power up a small town, using renewable energy.

“This is very important to us and it’s really in NYPA’s DNA to give back to those communities and bring our assets because we appreciate those communities,” said Lisa Payne Wansley, vice president, NYPA Environmental Justice.

This is the third year for this event bringing the Massena community closer and greener together.

