Marjorie P. (Jennings) Rice, 98, formerly of Dekalb Junction

Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DeKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Services for Marjorie P. (Jennings) Rice, 98, a resident of Arizona and formerly of Dekalb Junction, will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Allen-Denesha Funeral Home in Dekalb Junction. 

Burial will follow the services in Maple Grove Cemetery, Richville. 

Mrs. Rice passed away in Cottonwood, Arizona on August 5, 2022.  

Arrangements are with the Allen-Denesha Funeral Home.

