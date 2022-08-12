Northern Credit Union to merge with Countryside

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Members of the Syracuse-based Countryside Federal Credit Union have agreed to merge with Watertown-based Northern Credit Union.

The merger won’t change much of the way each credit union is run for what will now be a combined 42,000 credit union members. Sometimes a merger can mean employee layoffs, but in this merger, officials say there are no plans for that.

In fact, the opposite could be true.

“There are no planned job reductions at all - career growth opportunities for all employees at both credit unions. So I think that’s a real positive. We’re a growing credit union so, if anything, we’re hiring,” said Rochelle Runge, Northern Credit Union.

The merger is slated to be complete by September 1.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.