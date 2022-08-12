Now’s the time to buy locally grown food, says nutrition program manager

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The north country is at the peak of the growing season and it’s the best time to buy locally grown fruits and vegetables.

That’s according to April Bennett, nutrition program manager at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, who appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday.

She says foods picked at peak ripeness and consumed right after harvest retain more nutrients. She also says foods grown in season and sold nearby are typically less expensive.

To find out what’s in season now, visit www.seasonalfoodguide.org.

You can also check out the local food guide at https://ccejefferson.org/local-foods to find markets, farm stands, retailers, and u-pick businesses near you.

