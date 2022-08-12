Perfect weather for outdoor plans

Lots of sunshine
By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s sunshine in the forecast through the weekend.

Today started out on the cool side. Early morning temperatures were in the 40s and 50s and it will be around 75 by afternoon.

It will be sunny and a little humid, but nothing oppressive.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s, so it will be another comfortable night for sleeping.

It will be sunny Saturday and partly sunny on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s both days.

There’s a chance of rain each day Monday through Thursdays. Highs will be in the 70s all four days.

