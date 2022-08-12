Pirate Bill Johnston, hero or villain?

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A fan-favorite festival in Alexandria Bay starts Friday: Bill Johnston’s Pirate Days.

But who was Bill Johnston? Well, he’s not your typical pirate.

As you prepare for swashbuckling fun, the real buried treasure is the story of Bill Johnston, a merchant in Kingston who had a knack for smuggling.

“Bill was not a favorite of the British, who, of course, at the time ruled Canada,” Alexandria town historian Tom Folino said.

Smuggling involved a lot of cross-border travel, which led to trouble for Johnston, as the War of 1812 had just begun.

“He has been accused of talking with the enemy, colluding with the enemy,” Folino said.

The British threw him in jail and confiscated his store, his farm, and his money.

“However, he was a very popular gentleman and he had a lot of friends,” Folino said, “and they managed to help him escape from the jail.

In the dark of the night, he canoed across Lake Ontario to Sackets Harbor, and swore revenge on the British by joining the American Navy.

“He was given the right to be a privateersman, which is basically the right to be a pirate,” Folino said.

He and his crew stopped many British ships to loot their cargo, steal their mail, and burn their boats. The most famous was the Sir Robert Peel in 1838.

“They dressed up and painted their faces in Native American style,” Folino said, “and they just arrived out of nowhere suddenly and overtook the boat.”

They shuttled everyone off the boat and looted it for all it was worth.

“They were unable to get the boilers going again,” Folino said. “They determined instead to torch it.”

After that, Johnston was on the run. He had gone a little too far. Legend has it he was hiding in caves and glens all around the Thousand Islands with his daughter, Kate, smuggling supplies to him.

He was eventually caught but ended up escaping jail again and coming home to the Thousand Islands where he was appointed keeper of the Rock Island Lighthouse -- a perfect place for a pirate.

“It’s very close to where the sinking of Sir Robert Peel took place,” Folino said.

So, was he a pirate or was he a patriot? He fought in battles on land and sea seeking revenge on the British government that wronged his family.

“To Canadians, he was definitely a bad guy,” Folino said, “but to many Americans, he was a hero.”

