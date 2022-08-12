Red & Black undefeated heading into home match-up against Glens Falls

The Watertown Red & Black are undefeated for the season so far.(WWNY)
By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black are currently 5-0 in the empire football league, 6-0 overall heading into their home game this Saturday against Glens Falls.

The Red & Black are certainly a finetuned machine.

The latest win for the Red & Black came this past Saturday night as Watertown won its home opener 47-0 over Plattsburgh.

The offense has been rolling, courtesy of outstanding line play. That fact is not lost on offensive coordinator Jerry Levine.

A wealth of talent on that side of the ball certainly opens up the playbook.

Don’t forget the defense. That unit has been stellar all season long.

Up next for Watertown is a meeting with the Glens Falls at home Saturday night. The Greenjackets played the Red & Black tough early in the season.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. at George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

