Richard Dworkin, 76, of Madrid

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Richard Dworkin, 76, a resident of 9 Depot Street, Madrid, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.

Mr. Dworkin passed away Wednesday evening at his home in Madrid surrounded by his family.

A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Richard Dworkin.

