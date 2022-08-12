Sandra L. Lamay, 73, of Massena

Aug. 12, 2022
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Sandra L. Lamay, 73, of State Highway 420, passed away on August 10, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Sandra was born August 4, 1949 in Stockholm, NY, the daughter of the late Herman and Pearl (Fleury) Brown. She graduated from St. Lawrence Central and later married Stanley Lamay on April 10, 1970 at Sacred Heart Church. Sandra worked at Grants Nursing Home in Massena and later at Michele Audio as a Duplicator. She enjoyed camping, tending to her flowers, cooking and baking. What made Sandra the happiest was being able to spend time with her grandchildren.

Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Stanley; her children, Crystal Lamay and companion Matt Fregoe of Louisville and Timothy Lamay of Massena; her grandchildren, Joey Mason, Devin Wellman, Troy Lamay, Austin Lamay, Colby Fregoe and Carley Fregoe; two great grandchildren, Madalyn Goodreau and Aubree Mason; two sisters, Marlene Kellogg and Linda (Harold) Laclair, a brother, Allen Brown; a brother-in-law, Calvin Norton and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Nicole Lamay; a brother, Kevin Brown; two sisters, Diane Norton and Marie Williams.

Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 5:00 until time of service at 7:00 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena.

Memorial contributions in Sandra’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com

