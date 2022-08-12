‘Sounds of Summer’ fill the air in Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - People danced the night away as music was in the air at the Carthage Farmers Market Pavilion Thursday night.

It was another week of the Sounds of Summer Concert Series.

“It’s just that community involvement,” one concertgoer said.

Sitting in their folded chairs, people young and old are letting loose.

“I love just watching everybody getting up and dancing,” said another.

And listening to their favorite tunes.

“It doesn’t get any better than this,” Mary Jane Brundage said.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce wanted to put on something everyone could enjoy.

“I think people missed the social aspect, just being out in the community,” executive director Justina Jarrard said, “so it’s really a chance for us to give back.”

And by the looks -- and sounds -- of it, the community is glad it did.

“My favorite part is just coming out and seeing people and listening to live music,” Brundage said.

If you missed the fun Thursday night, there’s more where that came from. More local music is lined up for the next two Thursdays.

“Hear some local music, it’s great!”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.