Thomas “Tom” H. George, 60, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Thomas “Tom” H. George are heartbroken to announce, Tom had suffered a heart attack on his birthday August 8, 2022 and regretfully passed away the following day at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY.

The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home of 64 Andrews Street, Massena.

Calling hours for Tom will be held on Monday August 15, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

Funeral services for Tom will be held on 1:00 PM Tuesday August 16, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church with Rev. Mark Reilly officiating.

Tom was born on August 8, 1962 to the late James and Patricia (Burgess) and was a 1980 graduate of Massena Central High School. He attended SUNY Canton completing his civil engineering degree. He was hired right out of college to work with the Great Lakes Dredging company in New York City. He later moved to Rochester where he met his future wife Kimberlee Wambach. Tom and Kim were married on October 13, 1990 in Webster, NY at St. Rita’s Catholic Church.

He returned to Massena to raise his family where he worked for Niagara Mohawk and later retired from National Grid after 28 years of service in 2020.

Tom lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, walking with his dogs and loving his family. He had an amazing big smile and an even bigger heart.

He leaves behind his loving wife Kim and his three adoring children James (McKenna), Olivia and Mason. His eight brothers and sisters, Joey (Judy), Margie, Vince (Karen), Julie (Gill), Mary Ellen (Karl), Michael, Elly (Pat), Becca (Michael) and 17 nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Anyone that knew Tom, knew he loved with an overpowering fierceness and an unwavering loyalty that could take your breath away. He will be greatly missed by all.

The largest gift that one could give is that of oneself. Tom donated his life-saving tissues and organs to others, so that his selfless act could continue to bring happiness and joy to others.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with the American Heart Association; 4 Atrium Drive #100, Albany, NY 12205

Or Save the River; 409 Riverside Drive, Clayton, NY 13624 www.savetheriver.org

Family and friends are welcome to share memories, condolence online and photos by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.