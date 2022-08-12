TV Dinner: Hawaiian Spice Rub & Pineapple-Cucumber Salsa

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The two recipes Chef Chris Manning introduces us to pair extremely well.

The Hawaiian Spice Rub is traditionally used with chicken or pork, but it’s also great for ahi tuna and shrimp. It will keep for two to three weeks in a cool, dark place.

The Pineapple-Cucumber Salsa is a blast of summer flavors. It will keep for two or three days in the refrigerator.

Hawaiian Spice Rub

- ½ cup brown sugar

- ¼ cup sweet paprika

- ¼ cup chili powder

- 1 tablespoon kosher salt

- 1 tablespoon ground black pepper

- 1 tablespoon granulated garlic

- 1 tablespoon granulated onion

- 1 tablespoon ground cumin

Pulse all ingredients together in a food processor until well blended.

Use as a rub for chicken or pork.

Pineapple-Cumber Salsa

- 2 cups finely diced fresh pineapple

- 1 cup finely diced cucumber

- 1 cup finely diced red onion

- 1 small jalapeño, minced (seeds and ribs removed)

- 2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

- 2 garlic cloves, minced

- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon or lime juice

- 1 tablespoon sugar

- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

- 1 teaspoon kosher salt

- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper.

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour.

