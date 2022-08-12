Watertown’s Streetscape project underway

By 7 News Staff
Aug. 12, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Construction is underway on Watertown’s Streetscape project.

It’s visible on Franklin Street as well as Lachanauer plaza near Coffeen Street as CSI Construction begins the upgrades.

The $3.6 million project was funded by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, money the city won to improve downtown back in 2017.

The goal is to have all of the construction done by next June with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the first downtown block party next summer.

