Clayton celebrates 150 years

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - 150 years is a big milestone for a little village. On Saturday, Clayton celebrated its 150th anniversary.

A ceremony was held in Frink Park. Visitors were treated to custom cookies, a look at vintage vehicles, and a musical performance from Syracuse’s Excelsior Cornet Band.

A number of speakers, including Clayton mayor Nora Zimmer, took to the stage to kick-off the celebration.

“Today is the culmination of many months of planning, orchestrating, bringing people together,” Thomas LaClair, Clayton historian said. “Honoring our forefathers and the vision they had for a village. And 150 years later, we have a thriving village. Tourism is great and I’m just happy to be a part of it all.”

Clayton officially became a village on April 17, 1872. The Thousand Islands Museum will host historical walking tours of the village once a week, through mid October.

