Donald J. Colbert II, 51, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Funeral service for Donald J. Colbert II, “DJ”, 51, a resident of 377 Douglas Road, Norwood, will be held on Tuesday August 16 at 1:00 p.m. at the New Testament Church in Massena with Pastors Justin Cardinal and Greg Hurlbut presiding.

Burial will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Norwood following the services.

Family and friends may call at the New Testament Church in Massena on Monday, August 15th from 4:00 to 8:00 pm.

DJ passed away Friday evening, August 12, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

DJ is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Janel, Norwood; his five sons, Kirk and Alexandra Colbert, Norwood; Donald J. III “Judson” and Cashlynn Colbert, Madrid; Caden and Ysabella Colbert, Norwood; Tarron Colbert, Norwood and Gannon Colbert, Norwood; his three daughters, Cierra and Kale Hitchman, South Colton; Arianna and Preston Mason, Norwood, and Miya Colbert, Norwood; his seven beloved grandchildren, Aliyah, Brynnlee, Everett, Willow, Kiarah, Kauis, and Callan.

DJ is also survived by his mother, Sandra Waite Colbert, Norwood; Derek and Sandi Colbert, Georgia; Daniel Colbert, Norwood; Deanna and Andy Dennis, Madrid and Dori and Peter Reiter, Norwood as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was pre-deceased by paternal and maternal grandparents and most recently, his father, Donald J. Colbert.

Born in Massena, NY on May 29, 1971 to Donald J. and Sandra Waite Colbert. DJ was homeschooled and graduated from “Colbert Academy”. He married Janel M. Tessier on April 9, 1994, and together, raised their wonderful family.

He was the founder, owner and proprietor of Cornerstone Services, which has locations in Norwood and Ogdensburg which serves St. Lawrence, Franklin, and Essex Counties. Aside from work, DJ enjoyed going to camp, working on the farm, traveling, and most importantly, spending time with his family.

Memorial donations in DJ’s memory can be made to a charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Donald J. “DJ” Colbert.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.