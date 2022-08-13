Early voting in second round of New York primaries begins

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Early voting started Saturday for New York’s second round of primaries.

Lewis, St. Lawrence, and some Jefferson County residents will be voting for candidates in the newly drawn 21st district. The rest of Jefferson County’s residents are now in the 24th district.

Here’s where people can cast their ballots.

Jefferson County:

Jefferson County Office Building (175 Arsenal Street, Watertown)

Evans Mills Fire Hall (8615 Leray St., Evans Mills)

Lewis County:

Lewis County Board of Elections (7550 South State Street, Lowville)

St. Lawrence County:

Clarkson Building (42 Maple Street, Potsdam)

Dobisky Center (100 Riverside Avenue, Ogdensburg)

Early voting runs through next Sunday, August 21. Election day is Tuesday, August 23. Polls will be open on election day from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.