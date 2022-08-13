Graveside service for Dr. David A. Kendall and Cynthia B. Kendall

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for Dr. David A. Kendall and his wife Cynthia B. Kendall will be held on Saturday, August 20, at 10 AM in Clayton Cemetery.

Dr. David A. Kendall, 84 died January 1, 2022 and his wife Cynthia B. Kendall died June 13, 2022. Both were formerly of Clayton and currently were living in Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to their family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

