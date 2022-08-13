Mrs. Josephine “Katsitsientha” Lazore, 88, of Akwesasne

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 13, 2022
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Mrs. Josephine “Katsitsientha” Lazore, of 1451 River Road, Snye, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Katsitsientha was born September 2, 1934 in Cornwall, the daughter of the late John and Theresa Seymour Peters. She attended schools in Snye and is a residential school survivor which she attended at Spanish, Ontario.  She was married to Angus Lazore, he predeceased her in March 1994.

She is survived by her children:  Teddy Peters, Kasewaien Peters, Brian Lazore, Tate & Robin Lazore, Paula & Gorman Jacobs, Mae & Wayne Green, Bobbi Lazore, Bob Lazore; her chosen sons: John Maeers, Vaughn & Faron Sunday.  She has 22 Grandchildren, 43 Great Grandchildren and 6 Great-great Grandchildren; her God children: Helen Lazore, MaryAnn Peters, Pernell Peters, Billy King, Tammi Cook, Alethea Lazore, Leonee Mitchell, and lris Smoke-Lafrance.

She is also survived by her siblings: Harriet Peters, Rita Peters, Julia (Rocky) Jacobs, Charlie (Genevieve) Peters; her sisters in Law: Lucille Peters & Elizabeth Peters; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by: her infant son, Terrance Peters; grandsons, Cory Edwards, Kagein Bobby-Paul Angus; her sister, Sarah Mitchell; brothers Joe Peters, Levi Peters & Richard Peters; sisters-in-law, Marie Peters, Florence Cook and Mary Herne; brothers-in-law Mose Mitchell, David Curry; and a daughter-in-law, Margaret Cook-Peters.

Friends may call at the Akwesasne Homemakers beginning Monday, August 15 at 1:00 pm until Tuesday 1:30 PM.   A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 3:00p.m. at the St. Regis Catholic Church with Rev. Jerome Pastores, celebrating. Followed by cremation.

ln lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider a memorial contribution to the Iakhihsotha Elder’s Lodge or the Snye Recreation Committee.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

