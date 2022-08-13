Pirate Days return to Alexandria Bay

By Chad Charette
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Alexandria Bay, New York (WWNY) - If you see people running around with swords and pirate hats in Alexandria Bay this weekend, have no fear. That’s all part of Pirate Days.

After being forced to walk the plank last year, Alexandria Bay’s pirate days are back. Scoundrels and scallywags alike have come together for a weekend of crafts, contests, cuisine, and plenty of entertainment.

“It was sad to see things die off,” Ashley Carlos, the executive director of the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce said. “But we’re coming back in full force and ready for the season next year. We’re already starting to plan so we’re very excited to have it back.”

The weekend is also a history lesson with a number of reenactments starring Alex Mosher as famed historical pirate Bill Johnston.

“I’m leading the charge,” said Mosher. “Usually end up getting beat up for it a little bit.”

Mosher has been playing the role for more than 40 years. Despite the hiatus, he says he’s slipped right back into the role.

“We put on quite a show” said Mosher.

But what’s a captain without his crew? Backing up Johnston is a sword fighting team from Herkimer, and its leader Stinky Pete, who gave a pirate weapons demonstration.

“I enjoy sword fighting,” said Chad - a.k.a. Stinky Pete. “Just being able to get out and do a job that’s not my regular job. and enjoy the Alex bay. It’s beautiful up here” he said.

The Pirates of Alexandria Bay are facing some opposition in the form of the British Army. The redcoats are authentically portrayed by the Brockville Infantry company, a reenactment group from Canada.

“He’s been playing the Americans off the British and the British off the Americans so we’re here to capture him and hopefully bring him to justice today” said Jason Hunt, a member of the Brockville Infantry.

With plans already in place for next year, village officials are looking to bring back the famed “pirate invasion show” that was prevented by a construction project this year.

