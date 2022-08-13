Police to crack down on fast drivers this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Drivers - slow down. Police officers will be cracking down on speeding.

Governor Hochul announced that law enforcement agencies throughout the entire state will have more patrol cars on the roads next week to target speeding.

The reason is because this week - August 14 to the 21 - is Speed Awareness week.

Data from Albany’s Rockefeller College shows that unsafe speed contributed to 353 fatal crashes last year, that’s up from 317 in 2020.

The goal of Speed Awareness week is to prevent avoidable crashes caused by speed.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.