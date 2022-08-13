Steven James Shoulette, 47, of Redwood

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Steven James Shoulette, 47, passed away, Monday evening, August 8, 2022.

Born on May 10, 1975 at Mercy Hospital, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Douglas R. and Lynn J. Tyo Shoulette. He was an honor student at Alexandria Central School, graduating in 1993. He played in Alexandria Bay Minor Hockey and Thousand Island Minor Hockey, from the age of 6, until graduating high school.

Steven and Angela L. Davis have lived together for the past 25-years and have two children.

Most recently, Steven has worked for the Car-Freshner Corporation, Watertown, NY, as a press operator. He also worked 18-years for Klock Farms, LaFargeville, NY and Georgia Pacific, Plattsburgh, NY, for a time.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, hockey, traveling with family and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his companion, Angela L. Davis; three children, daughter, Katelyn Shoulette (Josh Maguire) and soon to be granddaughter, Oakleigh, Watertown, NY, son, Asher Shoulette, at home, daughter, Lauren Shoulette, Kissimmee, FL; his parents, Douglas and Lynn Shoulette, Redwood, NY; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Erica Shoulette, Redwood, NY; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

His maternal grandparents, Bernard and Jean Wood Tyo, his paternal grandparents, Robert and Kathlene Hodge Shoulette, two twin granddaughters, Eleanor and Adelaide Shoulette, all passed away previously.

Memorial Services will be 11 am, Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Calling hours will be 4-7 pm, Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.

