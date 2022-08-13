Wallace L. Bucklew, 79, Thousand Islands Park

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Wallace L. Bucklew will be held on Saturday, August 20, at 11 AM at Christ Episcopal Church with Rev. Lisa Busby, pastor, presiding.

Mr. Bucklew, 79, Florida and Thousand Islands Park, died July 22, 2022.

Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

St. Lawrence University football players work out, in advance of the 2022 season.
St. Lawrence Saints back at camp, at work
Bryan P. Skelly, native of Ogdensburg, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, August 7,...
Bryan P. Skelly, 53, native of Ogdensburg
Evelyn A. Virkler, 89, formerly of NYS Route 410, Castorland, passed away on Friday morning,...
Evelyn A. Virkler, 89, of Castorland
Funeral services for Freida D. Mason, 93, of Sackets Harbor, will be held on August 16, 2022 at...
Freida D. Mason, 93, of Sackets Harbor
Candles
Graveside service for Dr. David A. Kendall and Cynthia B. Kendall

Obituaries

Pirate Days in Alexandria Bay
Pirate Days return to Alexandria Bay
Steven James Shoulette, 47, of Redwood, passed away, Monday evening, August 8, 2022.
Steven James Shoulette, 47, of Redwood
Clayton celebrates its 150th anniversary
Clayton celebrates 150 years
Funeral service for Donald J. Colbert II, “DJ”, 51, of Norwood, will be held on Tuesday August...
Donald J. Colbert II, 51, of Norwood
Candles
Rickie Lee Villnave, 63, of Massena