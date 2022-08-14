Bryan P. Skelly, 53, native of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Bryan P. Skelly of Westland, Michigan, and formerly of Ogdensburg, will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday August 17, 2022 at Fox & Murray Funeral Home, 528 Franklin Street, Ogdensburg with Rev. Jude officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg.

Bryan died unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was 53.

Surviving is his mother Carol, sisters Anne and Mary Catherine Skelly, both of Ogdensburg, and nieces Katherine Hanks and Lucia Skelly. He was predeceased by his father, Richard Skelly, in 1996, as well as by his grandparents Eugene and Viola LaRock and Clarence and June Finnegan Skelly.

Bryan was born on January 23, 1969, in Ogdensburg, to Richard and Carol Anne (LaRock) Skelly. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy and Berklee College of Music, in Boston, MA, where he studied electric and acoustical guitar; playing both would be a lifelong passion. He was humble about his performance abilities, but deeply impressed those who heard him play.

After college, Bryan moved to Michigan, building a career that combined two other lifelong interests: cars and technology. He excelled in various automotive-related roles, including owning and managing his own transmission repair business. Most recently, he was a master technician at Westland Precision Transmission, where colleagues cited his reputation as an expert in transmission diagnostics, rebuilding and repair. A perfectionist by nature, Bryan applied his computer acumen to create diagnostics software that advanced his own craft as well as the field of servicing transmissions. He readily shared his knowledge by teaching classes and mentoring others around the globe who sought his expertise.

In his spare time, Bryan pursued his love of flying, most recently focusing on mastering flying drones, which he modified himself for optimum performance. He also recently described his pride in volunteering his skills, along with teammates at Westland Precision, to rebuild the transmission of a 1974 Ford Bronco. The classic truck – dubbed “Stone Soup,” given support from various organizations and the wider community -- is being fully restored and raffled off to benefit Vets Returning Home of Roseville, Mich., whose mission is to help homeless vets in crisis.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to www.vetsreturninghome.org Thoughts, fond memories and prayers can be made online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.