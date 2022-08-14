car-buggy crash injures two

TOWN OF ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - Police are investigating a crash in Jefferson County that left an Amish man in critical condition and his horse dead.

Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday on County route 15 in the town of Orleans.

Investigators say the driver of the Ford Edge - Troy J. Weaver, a 29-year-old from LaFargeville - struck an Amish buggy, and ejected both of its passengers.

29-year-old Samuel A. Hostetler of LaFargeville was taken to Samaritan Medical Center and then transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with a severe spinal cord injury.

The other passenger of the buggy - 21-year-old Mose Hostetler - was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Samaritan.

The horse was unfortunately killed in the crash.

The driver of the car was not injured and was given a ticket for failure to use due care when approaching a horse, a violation.

The investigation is ongoing.

