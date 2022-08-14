Evelyn A. Virkler, 89, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Evelyn A. Virkler, 89, formerly of NYS Route 410, Castorland, passed away on Friday morning, August 12, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Naumburg Mennonite Church. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in the Naumburg Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Naumburg Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 124, Castorland, NY 13620; or to Lewis County Office for the Aging, P.O. Box 193, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Stephen T. and Sheryl A. Virkler of Castorland; two grandchildren, Todd P. Virkler and Kaylie J. Virkler of Castorland; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas J. and Beulah Beller of Carthage; Nevin and Lorraine Beller of Castorland; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, Philip A. Virkler, who passed away on June 27, 2004.

Evelyn was born on October 11, 1932, a daughter of the late Andrew N. and Martha R. Zehr Beller. She attended school in Castorland and Lowville Academy. Evelyn worked for Climax Manufacturing in Castorland for 21 years. On April 30, 1966, she married Philip A. Virkler at Naumburg Mennonite Church, with Rev. Elmer Moser officiating. Evelyn worked for The ARC in Castorland and then Glenfield for seven years, retiring in 1996.

Mrs. Virkler was a member of Naumburg Mennonite Church, where she was active as a Sunday school teacher and with the sewing circle. She was an advocate for a resident at The ARC in Glenfield, and was very active at Karcher Estates while she resided there. Evelyn enjoyed sewing and crocheting, and reading. Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

