Freida D. Mason, 93, of Sackets Harbor

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Freida D. Mason, age 93 of Sackets Harbor, NY will be held on Tuesday (August 16, 2022) at 3:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home in Ogdensburg with Rev. Walter Smith officiating.

Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park.

Mrs. Mason passed away at her home on Friday (August 12, 2022) with her family by her side.

Surviving are three daughters Linda (Steven) Binion of Sackets Harbor, Deborah (Richard) Hayes of Marion, and Cheryl (Bruce) Alcombrack of Watertown; 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and several nieces, nephews & cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband Franklin in 2002; two sister’s Hilda Parow and Dorene Dailey; three brothers Carl, Donald & Clyde Parow; and a granddaughter Dina Jean Hayes.

Freida was born on November 7, 1928 in Canton, a daughter of the late Earl & Eva (Gillett) Parow. She attended Ogdensburg Free Academy and Hammond High School for her education. She later married Franklin Mason on February 21, 1946 in Antwerp.

Following the couple’s marriage, they moved to Chippewa Bay where they lived for five years prior to purchasing a farm in Philadelphia, which they operated for 34 years. Freida also worked at Northland Electric in Watertown for 10 years, and Pine Tree Point in the housekeeping department until her retirement. The couple then relocated to Sackets Harbor in 1989 to live out their retirement years.

Freida enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, traveling, attending grandchildren’s sporting events and bird watching.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Sulphur Springs Ladies Auxiliary c/o Darci Smith, 16765 County Route 62, Watertown, NY 13601 or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

