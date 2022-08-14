Kenneth R. Monica Jr., 73, native of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Kenneth R. Monica, Jr. will be 11:00am – 1:00pm Wednesday, August 17th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will follow the visitation in Brookside Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at VFW Post 1400, 231 Bellew Avenue, Watertown immediately following the burial.

Kenneth passed away in Cortland, New York Tuesday, August 9th. He was 73 years old.

Born in Watertown July 7th, 1949, Kenneth was a son to Kenneth R., Sr. and Viola (Sprague) Monica. He was educated in the Watertown City School District. He was employed at Borden’s for over 20 years, Chapin Watermatics, Timeless Frames, and most recently VFW Post 1400. He also was a crossing guard for the Watertown Police Department for several years.

Kenneth was a life member of the VFW Post 1400 Auxillary, a member of the Black River American Legion, and a supporter of the VFW Post 1400 Riders. He enjoyed dncing, country music, fishing, spending time with friends Norm and Gail, and helping with many benefits and chicken bbq’s.

Kenneth is survived by his children, Kenneth Monica, III and significant other Kimberly Kowal, Christopher Monica, Timothy Monica (signifcant other Lauren Cregg), Stephanie and John Wasilenko, Amy Stuckey (signifcant other Nichole Bricker); his step-daughter, Angela Augustus-Verner; his grandchildren, Kyleigh Stuckey, Dawson Stuckey, Bailey Monica, Cole Biccum, Noah Wasilenko, Tyler Monica, Ryley Monica, Jazzmin Monica, Stevie Monica; and his step-grandson, Devon. Kenneth is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Jase Morris, Cameron Monica; his step-great grandchildren, Alyrah, Astraea, Althea; and his siblings, Charlie Monica, Mickey (Beverly) Monica, Daniel Monica, & Tina (John) Adams.

Besides his parents Kenneth is predeceased by his son, Stephen Paul Monica; his lifelong companion, Beaulah Augustine; his siblings, Roger, Robert, Dawn (Robert Ives), Judy Cean; a son in-law, Jody Stuckey; a sister in-law, Darlene Monica

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

