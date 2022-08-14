Red & Black: still perfect

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another weekend, another victory.

The Watertown Red & Black are having an impressive season. The Red & Black beat Glens Falls Saturday night by a convincing 35-7.

“They’re sticking to the game plan the coaches have put forth, and everybody’s happy, I think,” head coach George Ashcraft said.

Chris Furr, who had a big night with three touchdown catches, put it succinctly: “We put points on the board.”

Here’s how:

- Watertown scored first when Jason Williams connected with Kalon Jeter for 39 yards and a touchdown.

- Later in the quarter, Williams found Furr for the first of his three, a 26 yard touchdown pass.

- A repeat of Williams to Furr in the second quarter, with a 27 yard pass.

- Jonathan Williams pulled down a Glens Falls pass. That set the Red & Black up for another score, Furr taking the ball 73 yards for a touchdown.

- Another interception, this one by Jaylon Dugan, set up the final Red & Black score in the third quarter. That was Eric Washington running the ball in from 11 yards out.

And as usual, kicker Eric Beyler was perfect, with all five extra points.

