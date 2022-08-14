St. Lawrence Saints back at camp, at work

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence Saints returned to campus on Wednesday and are back on the field preparing for the upcoming 2022 football season.

In 2021, the Saints boasted one of the best defenses in the Liberty League, and coach Dan Puckhaber feels he has another solid group this season, especially in the secondary, with a number of key players back this season.

“I really love our secondary. With the way that football is played nowadays, if you can have a great secondary, it makes everything else easier.,” Puckhaber said.

“Ryan Watson, he’s a junior now, third year on campus, defensive back who just understands how to make plays and do things. Then I’ve got two corners who are pretty good.,” he said.

“When you have those corner play, you have that great secondary, some great safetys, it really makes the defense a lot easier and that’s what I think we have with those guys.”

The Saints were 5-5 last year, 2-4 in Liberty League play.

