3-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car, police say

By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl has died after being left in a hot car, police in Missouri said.

The child was found unresponsive in a car Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police Department. She was taken to a hospital where she died on Saturday.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the death is under investigation.

